Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Boosted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

