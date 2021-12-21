Razor Network Price Tops $0.0351 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Razor Network has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $2.69 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007335 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004030 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005423 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039011 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

