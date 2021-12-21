RChain Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $64.71 million and $2.46 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 632,294,105 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

