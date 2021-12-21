RealFevr 1-Day Volume Reaches $180,270.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $180,270.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.