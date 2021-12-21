Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 128,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,861. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

