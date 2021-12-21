Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yamana Gold (YRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):

12/15/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.39. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

