Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Butterfly Network (BFLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ: BFLY) recently:

12/20/2021 – Butterfly Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Butterfly Network is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Butterfly Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Butterfly Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Butterfly Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Butterfly Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Butterfly Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Butterfly Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BFLY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 1,961,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

