Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PagerDuty (PD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2021 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/9/2021 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,201. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

