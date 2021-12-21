Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,980.76 or 0.98878526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.00 or 0.01083975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.