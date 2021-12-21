Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,980.76 or 0.98878526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.00 or 0.01083975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

