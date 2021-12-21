Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.