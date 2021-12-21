Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.26

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $651,506.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

