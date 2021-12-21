Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Cap of $10.76 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Refinable has a market cap of $10.76 million and $698,665.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.29 or 0.08174966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,661.80 or 0.99694111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

