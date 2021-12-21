Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $621.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

