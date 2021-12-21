Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,144.67

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,144.67 ($28.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,348 ($31.02). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,348 ($31.02), with a volume of 2,597,189 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.39) to GBX 2,670 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.03) to GBX 2,540 ($33.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price objective on Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.17).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.67.
About Relx (LON:REL)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
