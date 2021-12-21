Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,144.67

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,144.67 ($28.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,348 ($31.02). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,348 ($31.02), with a volume of 2,597,189 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.39) to GBX 2,670 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.03) to GBX 2,540 ($33.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price objective on Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.67.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.09) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($465,477.61).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

