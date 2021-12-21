Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 5,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $540.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

