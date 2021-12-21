renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $477,417.59

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $477,417.59 and approximately $21,691.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

