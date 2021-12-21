Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.27

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 877373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

