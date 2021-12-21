Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.27

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 877373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.
REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
