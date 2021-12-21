REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.41

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $1.02 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

