Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 21st (ABCL, APG, BOOT, CLVT, CSGS, DCGO, HIPO, JPSWY, KSLLF, LEGN)

Research Analysts' new coverage for Tuesday, December 21st:

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valqua (OTC:NPNVF). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

