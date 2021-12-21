Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 21st (ABCL, APG, BOOT, CLVT, CSGS, DCGO, HIPO, JPSWY, KSLLF, LEGN)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 21st:

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valqua (OTC:NPNVF). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.