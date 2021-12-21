Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

