Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cellectis (CLLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):
- 12/14/2021 – Cellectis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 12/8/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 11/8/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 22,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
