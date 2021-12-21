Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cellectis (CLLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):

12/14/2021 – Cellectis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/8/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

11/8/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 22,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

