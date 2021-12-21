Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.72. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 372,507 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

