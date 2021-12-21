Reviewing ICC (ICCH) and Its Peers

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ICC to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares ICC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ICC
|10.61%
|7.10%
|2.73%
|ICC Competitors
|7.45%
|4.47%
|1.81%
This table compares ICC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ICC
|$56.52 million
|$3.53 million
|8.02
|ICC Competitors
|$11.99 billion
|$1.36 billion
|77.26
ICC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ICC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ICC Competitors
|677
|2990
|2672
|144
|2.35
As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.85%. Given ICC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
ICC peers beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About ICC
ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
