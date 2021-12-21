Reviewing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and PCSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and PCSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.86 $12.42 million $0.91 20.58

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06% PCSB Financial 22.38% 4.83% 0.71%

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans. The Residential Loans segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income. The Commercial Mortgage Loans segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction Loans segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.

