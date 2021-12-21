Revolution Populi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,055.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $43.34 million and $126,055.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.