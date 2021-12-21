RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

