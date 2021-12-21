RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
