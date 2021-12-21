Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,768 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

