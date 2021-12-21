Richard Jay Rosenstein Purchases 25,000 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,628. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 78.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acacia Research by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acacia Research by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

