RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Lessened by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,394. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.16 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

