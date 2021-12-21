Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post $67.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the highest is $67.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Riskified has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

