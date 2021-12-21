Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.49)-($0.04) EPS.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 258,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,412. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $818.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rite Aid by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rite Aid by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

