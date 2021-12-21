RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 21.57% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

