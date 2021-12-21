RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,454 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.50. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

