RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 20.04% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

