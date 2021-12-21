RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,981 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,391. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

