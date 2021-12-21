RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474,539 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 2,551,599 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

