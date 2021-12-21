RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,186 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,315,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,662,000 after purchasing an additional 138,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 9,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

