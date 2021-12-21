RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period.

VGIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 31,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

