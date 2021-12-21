RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,961 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

