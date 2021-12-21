RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $136,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

VCSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

