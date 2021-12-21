RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.25 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,687 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $159.64.

