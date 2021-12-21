RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,781 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 252,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $161.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

