RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $276.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,851 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $276,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,893. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

