RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,054. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

