RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $59.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

