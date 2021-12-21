RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,547 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises about 3.6% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 4.25% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $107,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 379,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.41. 1,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,696. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

