RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.05. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average is $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

