RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,646 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.02. 495,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,639,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.14. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

