RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MBS ETF worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

